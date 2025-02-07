LaMelo Ball game status revealed vs. San Antonio Spurs
Tonight marks the final game of a franchise-record nine-game homestand for the Charlotte Hornets, and they'll finally see the return of the star point guard LaMelo Ball, who has been nursing a sprained ankle, which he suffered during the game against the Los Angeles Lakers on January 27th.
“It’s very important," Hornets head coach Charles Lee said in his pregame press conference. "It’s important for him to get back to competing on both ends of the floor, and it’s important for the team to get used to having him back out there because he does add a different element for us offensively. I think he helps increase our pace with his creativity offensively. Defensively, having him in a lot of different positions and different coverages and stuff. It’ll be good to have him back if he’s able to get through his pregame routine.”
In 31 games this season, Ball is averaging a single-season career-high 28.2 points per game to go along with 7.3 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game while shooting 41% from the floor and 33% from three-point range.
The Hornets and San Antonio Spurs will tip the action off at approximately 7 p.m. EST.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
Score predictions for Charlotte Hornets vs. San Antonio Spurs
Charlotte Hornets add back court depth in post-NBA trade deadline move
LaMelo Ball provides injury update, thoughts on Hornets trade deadline moves
2025 NBA Offseason: What the Hornets need to do after their huge trade deadline