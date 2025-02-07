All Hornets

LaMelo Ball game status revealed vs. San Antonio Spurs

The final injury report for tonight's game has been released.

Schuyler Callihan

Jan 15, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) dribbles against the Utah Jazz during the first quarter at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images
Tonight marks the final game of a franchise-record nine-game homestand for the Charlotte Hornets, and they'll finally see the return of the star point guard LaMelo Ball, who has been nursing a sprained ankle, which he suffered during the game against the Los Angeles Lakers on January 27th.

“It’s very important," Hornets head coach Charles Lee said in his pregame press conference. "It’s important for him to get back to competing on both ends of the floor, and it’s important for the team to get used to having him back out there because he does add a different element for us offensively. I think he helps increase our pace with his creativity offensively. Defensively, having him in a lot of different positions and different coverages and stuff. It’ll be good to have him back if he’s able to get through his pregame routine.”

In 31 games this season, Ball is averaging a single-season career-high 28.2 points per game to go along with 7.3 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game while shooting 41% from the floor and 33% from three-point range.

The Hornets and San Antonio Spurs will tip the action off at approximately 7 p.m. EST.

Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

schuylercallihan(at)gmail.com  Twitter:@Callihan_ Schuyler Callihan is the lead publisher of Mountaineers Now, All Panthers, and All Hornets on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. He took over publishing duties of All Panthers in 2020 and wanted to expand his professional coverage in the Queen City by running the operations at All Hornets. Schuyler attended Bethany College in Bethany, West Virginia before finishing up his schooling at Alamance Community College in Graham, North Carolina. The Wheeling, West Virginia native made the move to North Carolina in 2015 and has been in Charlotte since 2021.

