2025 NBA Offseason: What the Hornets need to do after their huge trade deadline
Now that the trade deadline has passed, the Charlotte Hornets, more or less, have their roster for the remainder of the year. They're expected to waive Cam Reddish and are adding Elfrid Payton, but the other changes will be minuscule. This is what they're rolling with the rest of the way.
That gives them a much clearer focus on what they must now do in the offseason. They will need to begin the hunt for a long-term answer at center. Jusuf Nurkic is not that. They will also need to find an upgrade at small forward, and depth in general. It also wouldn't hurt just to add talent to raise the floor of this team.
The draft is up first, just before the dawn of free agency. The Hornets currently own the fourth-worst record in the NBA, which puts them just outside the best odds possible for the number one pick. Given that plus their rotten historical lottery luck, let's assume they are not getting Cooper Flagg.
They should try to select Ace Bailey. That would probably push Josh Green to the bench, allowing him to star in the second unit alongside Dalton Knecht. That's perhaps a better spot for someone of Green's caliber anyway, as a three-and-D player off the bench.
That still leaves the need for a center, although the 2026 class is much stronger, so they should probably just roll with Nurkic and Diabate for one more year. It's also probably in their best interest to trade Miles Bridges. He no longer fits the window and is one of their more costly players, so Jeff Peterson, who was reportedly open to trading Bridges, should do so.
That creates another issue, though. The Hornets will now need a power forward, and this time, they should target a natural one. Bridges was a small forward who moved up, but they should look to free agency to fill the hole with a natural four.
This class of free-agent power forwards isn't great, but the Hornets can sign someone. Jonathan Kuminga would be ideal since he's young and fits the timeline. He also fits next to LaMelo Ball as an athletic threat, but he's a restricted free agent and likely the biggest piece to the Golden State Warriors' post-Steph Curry future, so he's probably not leaving.
In that case, Precious Achiuwa would be an excellent signing. They could also take a flyer on a veteran, giving them a one-year deal just to hold space for the next class or draft. That could be Bobby Portis, Chris Boucher, or Dorian Finney-Smith.
If the Hornets do all of this, then they'd have a really strong starting lineup of LaMelo Ball, Ace Bailey, Brandon Miller, Precious Achiuwa, and Jusuf Nurkic. Their rotation would include Moussa Diabate, Nick Smith Jr., Josh Green, Dalton Knecht, Josh Okogie, and KJ Simpson.
