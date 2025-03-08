Miles Bridges' big night not enough as Hornets drop to Cavs in final minute
On Friday night, the unthinkable almost happened. The Charlotte Hornets came oh so close to snapping their eight-game losing skid, but fell short to the Eastern Conference-leading Cleveland Cavaliers, 118-117.
Best of the Night: Miles Bridges
On a night where the Hornets could find much offense, particularly from LaMelo Ball, Miles Bridges stepped up in a massive way and produced one of the best games of his career. Bridges finished the night with 46 points on 15/32 shooting, including a 4/10 night from three-point range. The 46 points is a new career high for him.
Worst of the Night: The result
The Hornets battled wire to wire with one of the best, if not the best team in the NBA, and leave Spectrum Center without being rewarded. While there are still a ton of positives Charles Lee can extract from this game, getting the victory would have been huge for this struggling young bunch. Instead, it's just another disappointing result.
Stat of the Night: Fouling
LaMelo Ball got himself in foul trouble early and had to sit the majority of the fourth quarter, but he wasn't the only culprit. Charlotte played well defensively for the most part, but got a little too grabby at times, which led to the Cavaliers shooting absurd 51 shots at the free throw line. In a night where there was so much good, this is about the only thing to nitpick about.
Up next: The Hornets are back in action Saturday night at 6 p.m. EST, hosting the Brooklyn Nets.
