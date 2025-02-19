Hornets and Lakers meet nearly two weeks after rescinded trade
INJURY REPORT:
Hornets: PROBABLE - Mark Williams (Return to Play Conditioning), LaMelo Ball (R Ankle), OUT - Tre Mann (Disc Herniation), Josh Okogie (L Hamstring), Grant Williams (R ACL), Brandon Miller (R Wrist)
Lakers: QUESTIONABLE - Lebron James (L Foot), OUT - Maxi Kleber (R Foot)
Game Preview:
The Hornets and the Los Angeles Lakers are both playing their first game since the end of the NBA All-Star break. The matchup is the only game that will be taking place on Wednesday night due to the fact of it being rescheduled from January 9th because of the California wildfires that had taken place at that time.
The two teams have been the center of attention in the NBA of late because of the failed trade that occurred just a couple of days before the break. Dalton Knecht and Mark Williams were both sent in a trade for each other, but the deal was ultimately rescinded because of the Lakers failing Mark Williams on a physical.
Knecht played in his last game for the Lakers and scored 10 points. Williams is still looking to make his return to the team, but there's a good chance that he suits up for the first time since the botched trade on Wednesday night.
Both teams faced off in January, with the Lakers winning by a score of 112-107. One of the main reasons for that was due to the incredible play from Anthony Davis, who had over 40 points and 20 rebounds to go with it. However, since that game, the Lakers roster has changed drastically.
When the Lakers traded for Luka Doncic, it shocked the entire NBA world, including players, coaches, media, and other owners. Now, the Hornets will have their first look at a team with Luka Doncic and LeBron James. It will be just the third game that Doncic has played with the Lakers.
For the Hornets, they may get their star player back in LaMelo Ball, who has continued to miss time with an ankle injury. It's certainly a good sign moving forward that he's listed as "probable" and isn't expected to miss a bunch of time.
Some of that may be credit to the ankle braces that he began wearing at the start of the season. Although it hasn't stopped him from getting injured, it has seemingly helped him from missing too much time off the court.
Key Matchup: Mark Williams Versus Lakers
Sure, the story could be about Luka Doncic and Lebron James, but how about the story of Mark Williams? There's no question that the Lakers have a missing spot at the center position, which led to them initially making the move for Williams. Ultimately, they decided there were too many concerns for them moving forward with Williams' health.
If I were Williams, I'd take that very personal. The Lakers two centers are Jaxson Hayes and Alex Len, which is certainly not ideal. Mark Williams could make a statement in tonight's game and prove to everyone in the league who have doubted and clowned him, that they made a huge mistake.
Wednesday night's game could tell us a lot about the overall character and drive that the 23-year-old has.
Projected Starting Lineup
Position
Charlotte Hornets
Los Angeles Lakers
Point Guard
LaMelo Ball
Luka Doncic
Shooting Guard
Nick Smith Jr
Austin Reaves
Small Forward
Josh Green
Dorian Finney-Smith
Power Forward
Miles Bridges
Lebron James
Center
Mark Williams
Jaxson Hayes
