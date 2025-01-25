Pelicans over Hornets? The ESPN BPI doesn't like Charlotte's chances
Charles Lee is hoping to have a few more pieces back in the lineup tonight against the New Orleans Pelicans after being without the services of LaMelo Ball, Miles Bridges, and Seth Curry last night. Cody Martin exited the game with a groin injury in the first quarter to add to the maddening rash of injuries.
What the BPI says
According to the ESPN Basketball Power Index (BPI) matchup predictor, the Hornets have just a 44.3% chance to come out on top tonight. The visiting Pelicans have a 55.7% chance of winning. While both teams have struggled to win games this season, you would have assumed that Charlotte would be the slight favorite for this one. However, the unknown status of LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges, both of whom missed last night's game, is likely the reason why New Orleans has the edge.
Charlotte's recent games
Charlotte got gashed right out of the gate earlier this week against the Memphis Grizzlies, allowing 78 points in the first half. They battled back when Memphis turned to its bench, ultimately losing by just 12. Last night, they put together a valiant effort in the first half, leading the Portland Trail Blazers for much of the two quarters despite being without several key players. Tired legs caught up to the Hornets' short rotation in the second half as the offense dried up, allowing Portland to take control of the game.
New Orleans' recent games
After a disastrous start to the season, the Pelicans have turned things around here recently, having won seven of its last eleven games. They saw their four-game winning streak come to an end Friday night in a high-scoring affair against the Memphis Grizzlies, dropping 139-126. New Orleans did everything it needed to offensively but just couldn't eliminate second-chance points for Memphis. The Grizzlies attempted 18 more shots than the Pelicans.
