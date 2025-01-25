Josh Okogie notches his first double-double in Charlotte as trade rumors swirl
It didn't take long for Josh Okogie to live up to his billing.
When the Charlotte Hornets traded for Okogie they acquired a dogged defender with a penchant for crashing the glass on both ends of the floor. In Friday night’s home loss to the red hot Portland Trail Blazers, Okogie’s versatile skill set that fully embodies “Hornets DNA” was on full display.
The veteran swingman notched his fourth career double-double, amassing 16 points and 10 rebounds in 31 minutes of action. Starting power forward Miles Bridges was ruled out prior to tip-off, and his replacement, Cody Martin, exited the game in the first quarter due to groin tightness, opening the door for Okogie to play an increased role. In his 31 minutes, Okogie was a two-way menace, impacting the game on both ends with his relentless energy and staunch point-of-attack defense.
Settling into Charlotte
It’s been ten days since Okogie was traded to Charlotte from Phoenix, and it’s safe to say he’s fitting in nicely with his new squad. Okogie thrives in the midst of on-court chaos because he’s usually the one creating it. Off the court, Okogie has learned to adapt in the midst of chaos as well.
“In my career, I’ve played for a lot of different coaches. This is my seventh coach in seven years. I’ve had a lot of teammates, been in a lot of defensive and offensive schemes, so with that, there’s nothing really that I haven’t seen before in terms of how teams like to run offense and how teams like to run defense. Sitting down with the coaches, watching film, learning their schemes both offensively and defensively, it kind of clicked easily for me.”
Okogie delivered that quote following Friday night’s action, and in his post game media availability, he credited the entire Hornets’ organization for their hospitality as he adjusts to life in Charlotte.
“The coaching staff, organization, players, teammates, everybody in the faculty, they’ve made this very easy for me and embraced me. Me and Miles [Bridges] were in the same draft class. Me and Grant [Williams] were actually AAU teammates in high school, so I’m kind of familiar with some of these guys. I know Brandon Miller off the court. Everybody here’s just loving. That’s just kind of the south. I’m from Georgia so I know how people are just loving and embracing, so it was kind of easy for me.”
Okogie has barely had time to memorize his new address and unpack boxes in the Queen City, but an NBA insider believes he may not want to get too settled in Charlotte.
Okogie continues to be named in trade rumors
Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints reported on Friday afternoon that rival executives have checked in on Okogie’s availability.
“Several teams around the league have been in contact with the Charlotte Hornets regarding newly acquired wing Josh Okogie, sources said. Okogie is in the first year of a two-year, $16 million deal he signed with the Suns, but he does have a non-guaranteed clause in his contract for next season. His athleticism and defensive prowess are being targeted by some playoff-contending teams in the West, who would offer up more second-round assets to Charlotte to trade for him.”
It’s easy to imagine a player with Okogie’s skill set impacting a potential playoff series. The Western Conference is loaded with elite ball handlers that require a defense’s full attention, and Josh Okogie’s sturdy base, savvy hands, and lateral agility could be useful in a matchup against a Luka Doncic or an Anthony Edwards.
Whether Okogie gets dealt or not, it's safe to expect the Hornets to be active ahead of the league’s February 6th trade deadline. Okogie, Cody Martin, and Vasilije Micic make up Charlotte’s marquee trio of tradable assets, although it’s hard to gauge the value of the three. As the calendar flips closer to deadline day, we’ll gain more clarity on the availability of Charlotte’s players on the block.
Until then, Josh Okogie will continue to make his case to remain in Charlotte past the deadline and perhaps even further. He embodies everything Charles Lee speaks about when discussing “Hornets DNA,” and due to Charlotte’s current health situation, he’s going to have a chance to stake his claim for a spot in Lee’s ever-evolving rotation.
