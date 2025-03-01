Score predictions for battle between league-worst Charlotte Hornets and Washington Wizards
The Charlotte Hornets return home following a nine-game road trip to take on the Washington Wizards. Charlotte has been stymied by Washington a trio of times this season and tonight represents a chance to avoid the season sweep against their division rivals. Keep on reading to check out how our staff at Hornets on SI sees this one playing out.
Zachary Roberts: Hornets 106 - Wizards 105
Surely the Hornets aren’tgoing to get swept by the Wizards, right? Surely this nightmare run of games will end tonight, right? If they get LaMelo Ball back, they can absolutely beat Washington, but they’ve proven all year that doing that will not be easy no matter what.
Ian Black: Hornets 108 - Wizards 101
The Hornets should be favored tonight for what feels like the first time in a long time. Down 3-0 in the season series and 0-10 overall against the Southeast division, this is a must-win in the pride department.
Austin Leake: Hornets 110 - Wizards 102
Tonight feels like the night the Hornets get their first win since defeating the Lakers a little over a week ago. The Hornets have struggled against the Wizards over the last two years, but with Jordan Poole and Malcom Brogdon out of the lineup, the Hornets should take this game.
Owen O'Connor: Hornets 112 - 107
The Hornets have struggled all year against the Wizards, but their last 4 games may spark something under them tonight to make up for their recent stretch, even if it’s against the league-worst Wizards. No Brogdon or Poole will take some scoring out of the Wizards lineup tonight, and LaMelo’s career average of 26points a night against Marcus Smart could be crucial in bringing the team their second victory since the break.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
Former Charlotte Hornet signs with European powerhouse
What does the ESPN BPI say about the Hornets chances to finally beat the Wizards?
The Charlotte Hornets' fatal flaw has been exposed during their historic losing streak