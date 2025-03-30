The Hornets and Pelicans clash in a matchup of decimated rosters
INJURY REPORT:
Hornets: PROBABLE - Josh Okogie (L Hamstring), QUESTIONABLE - Tidjane Salaun (R Ankle), OUT - Seth Curry (R Knee), Brandon Miller (R Wrist), LaMelo Ball (R Ankle), Grant Williams (R ACL), Mark Williams (L Foot), Tre Mann (Disc Herniation), Josh Green (L Shoulder)
Pelicans: QUESTIONABLE - Kelly Olynyk (L Achilles), Jordan Hawkins (Low Back), OUT - Zion Williamson (Low Back), CJ McCollum (R Foot), Dejounte Murray (R Achilles), Trey Murphy (R Shoulder), Brandon Boston (L Ankle), Herbert Jones (R Shoulder)
Game Preview:
If there were two words to describe the Charlotte Hornets and the New Orleans Pelicans currently it would be disappointed and depleted. Both of these teams had much higher expectations than where they currently are at this point in the season and they've also experienced injuries like no other team, besides the Dallas Mavericks.
Now, the Hornets and the Pelicans are at a point in the season where there's no purpose to win games, which leaves the injury report as long as it currently is.
When these two teams faced off earlier in the season, the Hornets had their largest win of the year, as they defeated the Pelicans by a score of 123-92.
For the Hornets, there are a lot of key players unavailable, but that also provides the opportunity for some of the younger players to show what they have. An example of that is KJ Simpson, who was the Hornets' second-round pick this past summer.
Simpson has always battled hard on both ends of the floor, but when his opportunity has been called, he's stepped up more than he hasn't. In his last start, he had 14 points and three three-pointers to add to his stat line.
For the Pelicans, they're in a rough spot because most of their younger and best players are unavailable, which leaves them with a lot of veteran players like Kelly Olynyk, Bruce Brown, and Elfrid Payton getting the majority of the minutes.
Key Matchup: Miles Bridges versus Pelicans
Miles Bridges has been struggling significantly lately and this game could be one of those nights to get him out of that spot. The Pelicans have most of their best defenders out of the lineup currently, which leaves players like Kelly Olynyk and Karlo Matkovic as his primary defenders.
Bridges was on a tear before hitting this recent slump, but with his opponent of the Pelicans, it could be a major opportunity to get his confidence back before the end of the season.
Projected Starting Lineups
Position
Hornets
Pelicans
Point Guard
KJ Simpson
Jose Alvarado
Shooting Guard
Nick Smith Jr
Bruce Brown
Small Forward
DaQuan Jeffries
Karlo Matkovic
Power Forward
Miles Bridges
Kelly Olynyk
Center
Jusuf Nurkic
Yves Missi
