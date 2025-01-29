Score predictions for Charlotte Hornets vs. Brooklyn Nets
The extremely banged-up Charlotte Hornets will return to the floor Wednesday evening as they play host to the Brooklyn Nets, who are also down several key players. Who comes out with the win?
Here is how our staff sees tonight's game unfolding.
Ali Jawad: Nets 109, Hornets 106
Both teams have been significantly impacted by injuries recently. LaMelo Ball is out the backcourt is depleted as is the wing and Miles Bridges will have to step up and deliver at home.
Zachary Roberts: Nets 108, Hornets 102
LaMelo Ball and Mark Williams are out. The Nets are pretty bad, but the Hornets don’t have enough firepower to win this one right now. Unless Miles Bridges has a career game, this will be another loss.
Ian Black: Nets 99, Hornets 97
A team on a seven-game losing streak without their leading scorer being favored over the Hornets shows exactly how unfortunate all of these injuries are for Charlotte. This game could go either direction, but not in an exciting way.
Albert Böttcher: Hornets 102, Nets 93
Both teams aren't great as is, but without many of their best players, they're at the bottom of the barrel. I'll give the Hornets the win simply because they have the advantage of playing at home and have looked pretty good in their last few games.
