Hornets Trade Deadline: Could there be a fire sale from Spectrum Center?
The Charlotte Hornets have already made one major trade, and they're probably going to be in on a few others before the deadline. Will they have a fire sale, though?
The answer to that question depends on the definition of a fire sale. It's certainly likely that most of the possible trade assets will be sold off, but the Hornets don't exactly have enough available to consider it a fire sale.
Counting Nick Richards, there are maybe five players total who could be traded. Josh Okogie is included there, but his continued improvement means he's probably not going to be flipped like everyone initially thought.
Cody Martin was likely, but he now has a sports hernia. That could tank his value and possibly impact his availability for the rest of the season. Those primarily need surgery, which would effectively make Martin untradeable.
Vasilije Micic is as good as gone in my eyes. He'll get the chance before the deadline to start with LaMelo Ball out and his trade value, assuming he doesn't completely blow it, will only rise. He's 31, so he's absolutely not in Charlotte's future plans.
Nick Smith Jr. had some interest from other teams, but he's also played well enough of late that I don't believe he's being traded. He has looked the part of a possible rotational player in Charlotte, and he was a first-round pick.
Maybe Seth Curry gets traded. Miles Bridges and Josh Green were both involved in trade rumors during the early portion of the season. However, at a certain point, it becomes too much for the Hornets to withstand.
They can't justify selling everyone because they'd run out of NBA players fast. Tidjane Salaun, KJ Simpson, and some other Greensboro Swarm players are probably not suitable for an NBA rotation just yet.
Plus, with a few major injuries, the rotation is already thin. Brandon Miller is out for the year, and there's a non-zero chance that Ball will join him. That means the Hornets can't afford to sell off everyone, and the trading of Richards, Micic, and maybe one other person doesn't necessarily constitute a fire sale.
A fire sale would likely be trading Ball, Micic, Martin (if possible), Smith Jr., and Bridges/Green, but that's definitely not going to happen. While it won't be a true fire sale, I do expect Jeff Peterson and company to be busy in the next week or so.
