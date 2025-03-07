Score predictions for Charlotte Hornets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
Maybe some day, we'll have some mixed thoughts when predicting Charlotte Hornets games. For now, much of our staff is on the same page, picking against the bugs on a nightly basis. Not to play spoiler here, but that's how it is tonight as well with each of us siding with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
How close can the Hornets keep it?
Schuyler Callihan: Cavaliers 131, Hornets 95
Whether it be from head coach Charles Lee, center Mark Williams, or someone else, a lot of things are being said right now that are very concerning for this Hornets team. A clear lack of confidence has been on display and offensive lulls have impacted them on the defensive end of the floor. I'd be crazy to think they'll find answers tonight against one of the best teams in the NBA.
Zachary Roberts: Cavaliers 134, Hornets 111
There's no reason this should be a close game whatsoever. With Mark Williams resting and LaMelo Ball in a major shooting slump, plus the Cavaliers being 100% healthy, this is a nightmare matchup. Don't expect the Hornets to even remotely contend in this one and don't expect them to break their seemingly never-ending losing streak.
Matt Alquiza: Cavaliers 127, Hornets 98
Cleveland is playing like the best team in basketball since the All Star break. Charlotte is playing like the worst. It’ll take a LaMelo Ball led miracle for the Hornets to even stay competitive tonight and that ain’t happening folks.
Ian Black: Cavaliers 122, Hornets 93
A miracle would be needed for this game to remain competitive. The Hornets' offense is at historic levels of bad right now, and the Cavaliers are the hottest team in the NBA. The previous three matchups this season were won by Cleveland by double-digit margins, and this one should be no different.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
Is there a chance the Hornets miraculously upset the Cavaliers? The ESPN BPI weighs in
If Cooper Flagg goes back to Duke, who should the Hornets target?
Moussa Diabaté deserves a chance to start at center for the Charlotte Hornets
Mark Williams gets real about the Charlotte Hornets' struggles, lack of confidence