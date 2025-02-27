Score predictions for Charlotte Hornets vs. Dallas Mavericks
It's been a miserable week or so for the Charlotte Hornets, who have made NBA history by having a -131 point differential in their last three games. Things won't get any easier tonight for Charles Lee's squad as they take on Kyrie Irving and the Dallas Mavericks.
Our staff has submitted their picks for tonight's game.
Zachary Roberts: Mavericks 120, Hornets 102
Marginal improvement will come again, especially if LaMelo Ball and Mark Williams are in the lineup. The Hornets beat this Mavs team without Luka Doncic and before Anthony Davis, who remains out. Still, the Hornets are playing some of the worst basketball you’ll see over the last few games and I can’t expect that to change yet.
Ali Jawad: Mavericks 114, Hornets 103
The Hornets are enduring a rigorous slump, dropping their last four games by a staggering 145-point margin. LaMelo Ball may return to the lineup. In their last matchup against the Mavericks, Ball nearly recorded a triple-double in what became a victory for Charlotte.
Despite this somewhat positive note, overcoming such a difficult stretch presents significant mental challenges for the team. Meanwhile, the Mavericks are battling to stay within the play-in tournament position, bolstered by Kyrie Irving's impressive form—he's averaging 28.1 points over his last ten games.
Ian Black: Mavericks 106, Hornets 99
Kyrie Irving has been shouldering one heck of a load this month, and his talent alone should be quite difficult for the Hornets to overcome. LaMelo Ball could be back after two dud performances with a chance to at least get the team back to palatable levels of losing if he gets back on track himself.
Albert Böttcher: Mavericks 109, Hornets 101
Both teams have looked shallow recently as they battle through injury problems and, in Dallas's case, the unfamiliar absence of Luka Doncic. I don't think the Hornets will get blown out as badly as they have been recently, but in the end, the Mavericks should come out on top behind another strong showing by Kyrie Irving.
