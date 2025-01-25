Score predictions for Charlotte Hornets vs. New Orleans Pelicans
The Charlotte Hornets are getting right back to work, just 24 hours after falling to the Portland Trail Blazers. Tonight, they'll play host to the New Orleans Pelicans. Can the Hornets get back on track?
Here is what our staff predicts to happen in tonight's game.
Matt Alquiza: Pelicans 110, Hornets 103
I’m expecting the Hornets to get some reinforcements tonight in the form of LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges, but it won’t be enough to overcome the Pelicans’ newfound form. New Orleans has won four of their last five, and they’ll continue their hot streak with a win in Charlotte.
Zachary Roberts: Hornets 103, Pelicans 100
This is a fairly evenly matched game. Both teams are playing much better as of late. The back-to-back hurts Charlotte, but getting LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges back should offset that. Plus, they’re at home.
Tyler Carmona: Hornets 107, Pelicans 102
Although the Pelicans have been playing well as of late (won 4 of the last 5), Charlotte will be provided with an extra spark due to the potential return of LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges while also receiving the benefit of being the home team.
Albert Böttcher: Hornets 115, Pelicans 105
Should Ball and Bridges return tonight, this would be a very winnable game. Sure, the Pelicans are on a bit of a roll, but their recent wins have almost exclusively come against bad teams. The Hornets fall into that same category, but the slight rest advantage for Ball and Bridges could make the difference.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
Pelicans over Hornets? The ESPN BPI doesn't like Charlotte's chances
Josh Okogie notches his first double-double in Charlotte as trade rumors swirl
Ex-NBA forward questions LaMelo Ball's All-Star chances despite strong fan vote
NBA reporter puts an end to LaMelo Ball All-Star Game conversation: 'Not going to make it'