Score predictions for Charlotte Hornets vs. New York Knicks
Tonight, the Charlotte Hornets will be playing inside their home arena but with the opponent being the New York Knicks, it could have a road-like atmosphere for the guys in teal. New York fans travel well and typically have a large portion of the seats when they come to Uptown.
Can the Hornets overcome the lack of a homecourt advantage?
Zachary Roberts: Knicks 122, Hornets 111
The Charlotte Hornets should have LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges back, so they won't turn in another laughably bad performance this time. However, they're up against a much tougher opponent, and the Knicks have two players who can take over the game and win it. The Hornets don't, but they need to stack losses now anyway.
Owen O'Connor: Knicks 131, Hornets 113
The Hornets are coming off another rough night in a season full of rough nights but will have LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges back. Yes, the Knicks may be missing Jalen Brunson, but after an embarrassing loss to the Spurs last night the team will look to get as strong a bounce back as possible.
Ian Black: Knicks 125, Hornets 108
Leading the season series 2-0, the Knicks are in prime position to finish off the sweep with a roster that sports a 122.6 offensive rating on the season. Even with a couple of key starters back, the Hornets don’t have to firepower to keep up if the Knicks are dialed in.
Albert Böttcher: Hornets 115, Knicks 109
The Knicks are on a bit of a downward spiral since Jalen Brunson has gone down. That doesn't make the Hornets favorites or anything close to that, but it's enough for me to go out on a limb and predict a feel-good home win.
