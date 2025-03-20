Hornets in March Madness: How far have Charlotte stars gone?
The Charlotte Hornets may not have March Madness legend Kemba Walker, arguably the biggest cult hero from college basketball of all time, on the roster anymore (he's a coach), but they do have some former March Madness stars.
The biggest star, LaMelo Ball, did not play college ball. He played in Lithuania and other countries before turning to the NBA in the 2020 draft. His running mate, Brandon Miller, was a college star at Alabama in 2023. The Crimson Tide was a number one seed that made it to the Sweet 16 before being upset.
Nick Smith Jr. was an Arkansas Razorback during that same season, and he also made it to the Sweet 16. His eight-seeded unit upset Kansas as a number one seed before losing to UConn, the eventual champions.
Josh Green was in college in 2019-2020 with the Arizona Wildcats, but COVID-19 took his one chance to play March Madness. Miles Bridges made it to the round of 32 with Michigan State in 2017 as a nine seed and again to the round of 32 again in 2018 as a three seed.
Mark Williams played with Duke in 2022, which was Coach K's final year. His only March Madness run ended in heartbreak in the Final Four with the only NCAA Tournament matchup between Duke and UNC in which Duke lost.
Seth Curry also played three years at Duke. In 2011, Curry made it to the Sweet 16 that year, the round of 64 (Lehigh upset them as a 15 seed) in 2012, and to the Elite Eight in 2013. KJ Simpson's Colorado Buffaloes made it to the Round of 32 in 2024.
Taj Gibson's USC squad made it to the Sweet 16 in 2007, was upset as a six seed in 2008, and the round of 32 in 2009. Grant Williams played for Tennessee and made it to the Round of 32 (thanks to Loyola-Chcago's epic run) in 2018 and the Sweet 16 in 2019.
