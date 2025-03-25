Score predictions for Charlotte Hornets vs. Orlando Magic
After a mini "hot stretch," the Charlotte Hornets have slumped back into form, losing four of its last five games. Tonight, they'll look to get back on track and avoid a four-game season sweep to the Orlando Magic.
Here is how our staff sees tonight's game playing out.
Schuyler Callihan: Magic 114, Hornets 95
The Magic went through a five-game losing streak at the end of February/early March but have seemed to have turned the corner of late, winning three of their last four and four of their last six. They have wins over the Cavaliers and Lakers during that stretch as well. Charlotte may keep it interesting for a half, but I wouldn't expect tonight be the night where they snap out of it.
Zachary Roberts: Magic 99, Hornets 91
Neither of these teams can score the basketball, and the Magic have one of the league's best defenses. With nothing to play for, Charlotte is going to be hard-pressed to break that defense. Orlando, on the other hand, is still fighting for seeding in the play-in and can still technically make the playoffs outright, so they won't mess around and lose this one.
Matt Alquiza: Magic 102, Hornets 87
Charlotte has played Orlando three times this season and hasn’t cracked 90 points in any of them. The Magic’s swarming defense has given the Hornets fits all year and it won’t stop tonight.
