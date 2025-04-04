Score predictions for Charlotte Hornets vs. Sacramento Kings
The Charlotte Hornets are back at home tonight to play host to the Sacramento Kings in what will be one of the last home games of the 2024-25 season.
Here are our score predictions for tonight's game.
Schuyler Callihan: Kings 115, Hornets 90
Mark Williams is questionable all of a sudden and will likely get downgraded to out. The Hornets just don't have the firepower to keep pace and the Kings need every win they can get to stay in the play-in mix. I'll take Sacramento comfortably.
Zachary Roberts: Kings 111, Hornets 99
The Kings are desperate for a win. They're sliding in the standings and are at risk of falling out of the play-in. The Hornets need a loss, as they're still in the race for the worst record but at least have to fend off the Pelicans. Let's not make this complicated, and it shouldn't be. The Kings are virtually fully healthy, and the Hornets are far from it.
Matt Alquiza: Kings 112, Hornets 93
This one should be a laugher. Sacramento has way too much firepower for Charlotte to handle, and with the Kings on the brink of falling out of the Western Conference playoff race, they desperately need the win tonight.
