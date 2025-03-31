Score predictions for Charlotte Hornets vs. Utah Jazz
The Charlotte Hornets are back in town for a quick one-game homestand against the Utah Jazz on Monday night.
Here's how our staff sees tonight's game playing out.
Zachary Roberts: Hornets 101, Jazz 97
This is another must-lose for the Hornets as it would put them much closer to the worst record in the NBA. Unfortunately, the Jazz are pretty banged up. Walker Kessler and Lauri Markkanen are out. So is LaMelo Ball, which will make this a tight one, and it is a back-to-back for Charlotte, but the tank will hit a bump in the road here.
Matt Alquiza: Jazz 97, Hornets 88
The Hornets made their intentions clear in last night’s loss to the New Orleans Pelicans: it’s time to hand the keys to the young bucks and Capture the Flagg. Utah comes into Charlotte well-rested with arguably the more talented available roster, and they’ll leave with their 17th win of the season.
Tyler Carmona: Hornets 95, Jazz 90
As we saw yesterday, this team is willing to move some pieces around in order to reach their desired outcome. With that being said, facing off against another team with high lottery prospects means that Utah will probably be just as intentional with who is on the floor. I think Charlotte's rookies will step up tonight.
