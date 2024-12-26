Score predictions for Hornets at Wizards
The last time the Charlotte Hornets faced the Washington Wizards, they lost by nine points. For a team that had aspirations of playing in the postseason, the Hornets need to snap out of it soon, especially when playing against one of the league's worst teams.
Can they get back on track tonight? Here's what our staff thinks.
Zachary Roberts: Hornets 126, Wizards 117
The Hornets can’t possibly lose to the Wizards twice in roughly a week, can they? Even without a few players, the Hornets should have too much talent to lose to Washington again. They will find much more reprieve against one of the NBA’s worst defensive teams, and LaMelo Ball should be able to carry them to a win.
Albert Böttcher: Hornets 117, Wizards 109
The Hornets are in an almost comical situation. They're going up against an injury-hit Wizards team that is egregiously bad even when fully healthy. But the way LaMelo and Co. have played recently almost makes this matchup look like an even fight. Do I think Charlotte will pull this one out? Yes. Would I be surprised if they didn't? Not really.
Ali Jawad: Hornets 114, Wizards 110
The Hornets are in need of a positive outcome, though I may have said the same thing before their last match against the Wizards, which didn't end well. However, with a banged-up Washington team facing LaMelo Ball and a Hornets squad that has struggled even when healthy, this matchup feels open for interpretation. Still, I’ll give the edge to the Hornets once again.
Ian Black: Hornets 112, Wizards 105
Can you call a game against a four-win team in December a must-win? If Charlotte is going to get its second win of the month, shooting better than the 18.6% from three that we saw in last week’s matchup between these two squads will be imperative.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
Hornets send KJ Simpson and Nick Smith Jr. back to the G-League before Wizards matchup
Spread & over/under predictions: Charlotte Hornets at Washington Wizards
Hornets look to get right in Washington
Is Brandon Miller playing tonight? Injury updates for Hornets at Wizards