Score predictions for Hornets vs. Bulls
The Charlotte Hornets have lost 15 of their last 16 games, but tonight, they'll look to try and put an end to that miserable stretch as they welcome the Chicago Bulls to town.
Here are our picks for tonight's game.
Zachary Roberts: Bulls 110, Hornets 104
It’s unlikely that LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller suit up for this one. At this point, that’s all that really needs to be said. No matter who the opponent is, the Hornets basically need special outings from those two to stand a chance. Without that, even the Bulls look daunting.
Albert Böttcher: Bulls 118, Hornets 106
Another winnable matchup for the Hornets, which they will probably lose in their current state. Chicago is coming off of a win against a Giannis-less Milwaukee and will have some confidence that should power them to a second victory in a row.
Matt Alquiza: Bulls 103, Hornets 97
Tonight feels like the night Charlotte gets right. The Hornets' depth pieces played hard and hung with OKC on Saturday night, and if they replicate that gameplan against the Bulls, they’ll pull off the upset in Buzz City.
Ali Jawad: Bulls 112, Hornets 97
Riding a seven-game losing streak, the Hornets face a Chicago Bulls team coming off a win over the Milwaukee Bucks. Despite their struggles, the Hornets boast the fifth-best rebounding game. However, they'll need to overcome their offensive deficiencies against a Bulls defense that allows 121.4 points per game. Unfortunately for Charlotte, losing is getting all too common.
