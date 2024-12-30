Miles Bridges stresses importance of fast starts ahead of Hornets-Bulls
The Charlotte Hornets have struggled early in games. They often find themselves in close games in the fourth quarter, but it usually requires a major comeback. Their December 23 outing against the Houston Rockets is a good example. They trailed by 31 (after scoring 31) at halftime only to eventually lose by just 13.
The slow starts have been problematic, and they're something Miles Bridges laments. He believes the key to helping the Hornets get past their 7-24 start to the season lies in not falling behind early.
Miles Bridges wants to see faster start vs. Bulls this time
The Hornets have a lot of young pieces, and Miles Bridges wants to see everyone relax to open the game. The average age of the roster is just over 25. "We just gotta breathe," Bridges said. "I meditate at least 20 minutes before the game. Just breathing and going into the game with confidence will help everybody out."
As for specifically facing the Bulls, Bridges said, "They (the Bulls) played way more physical than us, way more aggressive. They got out in transition. We just have to be physical from the jump." The Hornets and Bulls combined for 75 missed three-pointers in that game, and the Hornets shot particularly poorly.
The veteran power forward believes the team needs to avoid a slow start to have a chance tonight, and he thinks that playing more physically against the Bulls will help that. If they can avoid falling behind and necessitating a massive comeback, things might turn in their favor tonight and for the rest of the season.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
Hornets land top shooting guard in latest NBA Mock Draft
Hornets mock trade: Charlotte moves on from recently acquired veteran swingman
Hornets try to snap losing streak against Lonzo Ball and the Bulls
Charles Lee reveals his message to the Hornets during challenging times