Hornets' Player Health VP steps down for family issue amid unbelievable injury luck
The Charlotte Hornets have seen their fair (perhaps unfair) share of injuries this season. Josh Green remains the only starter to not miss a substantial amount of time, while LaMelo Ball, Miles Bridges, and Mark Williams have spent weeks on the pine. Brandon Miller's season may be over after a wrist injury, too. Tre Mann has been out for months without a clear timetable for his return as well.
It's been a nightmare first year for Charles Lee from a health perspective, and that is partly why they've been so bad this year. If they had their starters all season or even most of it, they would likely have more than 11 wins. It's been brutal in that regard. Now, thanks to a personal matter, the Hornets are losing their VP of Player Health and Performance, Trent Salo. He is transitioning out of his current role.
Trent Salo steps down as Hornets VP of Player Health
Trent Salo announced on his Instagram that he's moving into a consultant role for the Hornets. Salo shared that he's moving back to Michigan for a family matter and will forfeit his full-time position. He thanked Jeff Peterson, Charles Lee, and Hornets ownership for their support.
Salo's move doesn't have anything to do with the rash of injuries, but his absence could impact them. The Hornets' player health staff has been busy this year, and there's no telling when that will end. The injury bug has bitten over and over again, and the lead person who is responsible for helping players recover is no longer with the team.
It has been a long year for the Hornets, and it's not yet halfway over. Salo did not say in his statement if he'd ever return to his full-time role as VP of Player Health, so the Hornets may need to replace him with someone for the rest of this season and the future.
