Score predictions for Hornets vs. Pistons
The Charlotte Hornets will welcome the Detroit Pistons to town on Wednesday, November 6th for an Eastern Conference showdown. The Buzz City squad will return home licking their wounds following a throttling by the Minnesota Timberwolves, while Detroit will be brimming with confidence after upsetting LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.
Here's how our staff sees this one playing out.
James Plowright: Hornets 119-124 Pistons
Until Charlotte get one of their front court players back, Miller shakes off the rust, Bridges finds some form and Ball gets his foul issues under control, I think it could be a struggle. Detroit have a strong interior presence with Stewart and Duren which could bludgeon Charlotte inside. Ultimately, if Ball can outplay Cunningham the Hornets have a chance.
Prediction record: 3-0
Ali Jawad: Hornets 115 - Pistons 120
The Pistons will head into Wednesday night's game with strong momentum following their convincing victory over the Lakers. Meanwhile, Charlotte is still waiting for their front court players to return to full health. In a matchup like this, it seems that the outcome will depend on which star player—LaMelo Ball or Cade Cunningham—can outperform the other.
Prediction record: 4-1.
Carson Cash: Hornets 115 - Pistons 110
LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller will need to step up big if this game will go a center-less Charlotte's way. Fortunately, the Hornets will be taking on a lower tier Eastern Conference team and despite the trouble Detroit gave the Hornets last season, an under manned Charlotte wins this game on the back of their star back court.
Prediction record: 3-1.
Phillip Trapp: Hornets 109 - Pistons 105
The Hornets face their Eastern Conference rival Pistons in a matchup where both teams aim to rise in the standings. While Detroit has had its share of slow seasons in recent memory, the modern Motor City squad has shown brief flashes of promise this year. Charlotte, coming off a deflating loss to the Timberwolves, will look to regroup and correct their turnover woes that proved costly in Minneapolis. Expect the Hornets to start strong, as they did against Minnesota, but maintaining that energy and minimizing mistakes will be crucial.
Prediction record: 1-0.
Austin Leake: Hornets 112 - Pistons 106
The Hornets have lost three straight and need to get back in the win column. The Pistons have had the upper hand over the Hornets over the last couple seasons. Even with all that said, I believe Brandon Miller and LaMelo Ball have huge games to propel the Hornets to a win.
Prediction record: 5-1
Albert Böttcher: Hornets 101 - 114 Pistons
Detroit seems to have found somewhat of a defensive identity this season, allowing the least offensive rebounds per game up to this point. It won't help that Charlotte goes into tonight's game without either of their centers, putting a lot of pressure on the backcourt to make up for it on the boards.
Prediction record: 5-2
