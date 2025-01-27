Score predictions for Los Angeles Lakers at Charlotte Hornets

All Hornets

Picking tonight's game between the Hornets and Lakers.

Jan 25, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) reacts during the fourth quarter against the New Orleans Pelicans at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images
It's a big one at Spectrum Center tonight as the Charlotte Hornets look to continue playing good basketball as they welcome in LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Can Charlotte win its fifth game out of its last seven? Here is how our staff sees it going down.

Matt Alquiza: Lakers 117, Hornets 101

It’s tough to imagine Charlotte keeping this one close. Anthony Davis is the exact type of big man that Mark Williams has struggled with, and it’s easy to project a big game for AD in a dominant Lakers win.

Zachary Roberts: Lakers 120, Hornets 107

The Hornets have enough firepower left and have been playing well enough to avoid a dumpster fire, but they can’t expect much more than that. LeBron James owns the Hornets historically and that’s not likely to change now.

Alli Jawad: Lakers 118, Hornets 110

The combination of LeBron James and Anthony Davis may be overwhelming for this young Hornets team. One crucial area where the Hornets can find an advantage is rebounding, as Charlotte ranks fourth in the league and second in offensive rebounds. In contrast, Los Angeles ranks 28th, making it essential for the Hornets to dominate this area to secure second and third-chance opportunities.

Albert Böttcher: Lakers 117, Hornets 103

The Lakers are by no means an unbeatable team, but the Hornets probably won't stand a chance in their current state. It's going to take a huge performance by LaMelo Ball to keep this one close. I'm most excited to see Mark Williams hopefully hold his own against Anthony Davis.

Home/Gameday