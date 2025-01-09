Score predictions for the Charlotte Hornets' road matchup vs. the Los Angeles Lakers
Tonight, the Charlotte Hornets look to make it two straight as they take on the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena.
Will the Hornets collect their ninth win of the season? Here's how our staff sees this one going down.
Schuyler Callihan: Hornets 112, Lakers 108
Sure, I'll bite. The Hornets found some confidence the other night in their win over the Phoenix Suns. Is it going to be the turning point of the season? I don't know about that, but getting back in the win column again is a great feeling for those guys in the locker room, and they want to experience that more often. With a mostly fully healthy roster, the Hornets will be competitive and start to win a few games here and there. Anthony Davis and LeBron James are going to be a handful, of course, but I'm going with Charlotte catching the Lakers by surprise to win their second straight.
Zachary Roberts: Lakers 109, Hornets 100
LeBron James owns the Hornets. Charlotte may be riding high after a big win over a decent Western Conference team, but the odds of them traveling to the west coast and beating an even better team are slim.
Matt Alquiza: Lakers 107, Hornets 102
Charlotte is making their first west coast trip this season with a bit of momentum, but it will quickly fizzle out at the hands of LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
Ali Jawad: Lakers 108, Hornets 101
The first of four West Coast trips starting with LeBron James and Anthony Davis could be too much to handle for this young Hornets squad. The Lakers swept the regular season series last year and will come out on top in the first meeting this season.
The Hornets and Lakers are scheduled to tip things off at 10:30 p.m. EST on FanDuel Sports Network Southeast. Due to the current wildfires in greater Los Angeles, the game could be postponed. Stay tuned to Charlotte Hornets On SI for updates on the status of tonight's game.
