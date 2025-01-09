NBA legend Kevin Garnett hopes LaMelo Ball gets into the All-Star Game
LaMelo Ball is currently leading all Eastern Conference players in NBA All-Star voting. It's hard to imagine a scenario in which the Charlotte Hornets star doesn't make it, and he very well could be a starter. However, some in the media believe he's not as deserving as other candidates, and that he might be better off left as a snub.
That's not true of everyone, though. Former NBA MVP Kevin Garnett is not someone who believes Ball's shortcomings, or those of his team, should keep him out of the All-Star game this year.
Kevin Garnett wants LaMelo Ball in the ASG
LaMelo Ball has a stat line of 29.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 7.3 assists. He's adding 1.4 steals for good measure. Those are all All-Star caliber numbers. The disconnect occurs when factoring in two things: team record and efficiency.
Ball is shooting 42.3% from the field, good for 113th among qualified players. His team is 8-27. The main criticism is that his numbers are volume stats that are empty on a very bad team. Despite all of that, Kevin Garnett wants him in the All-Star Game this year.
KG said, "LaMelo has a different bag and he's playing with a different confidence. I hope the league blesses him with an All-Star. He is must-watch TV." The league may not have to do anything, though, since Ball is doing so well in the early fan voting.
Other former players have not shared this same tune. Chandler Parsons has been critical of Ball at times. Lou Williams has, too. It's refreshing to see a former player hype up Ball rather than try to tear down his game and tarnish his numbers.
