Spread & over/under predictions for Hornets at Pacers
The Charlotte Hornets are on the road Sunday evening to take on the Indiana Pacers, fresh off a 14-point loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Is this the day the Hornets get back in the win column?
Here are my picks for tonight's game. Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
Spread: Pacers -11.5
2-star play on the Hornets (+11.5): Even without several key players and being on the second leg of a back-to-back, one which they had to travel for, I'm going with the Hornets to cover here. The Pacers haven't shown me anything to be laying this big of a number, and yes, I'm well aware of the 20-point win they had over Charlotte earlier this season. But Indiana has lost four of its last five, suffering losses to teams they have no business losing to such as Detroit, Brooklyn, and Toronto. As long as Brandon Miller gets some help, I like the Hornets' chances to keep this a competitive game.
Over/Under: 221.5
1-star play on the under: We're going to keep riding the unders in Hornets games for now. It's clear that without the services of LaMelo Ball, Tre Mann, and Miles Bridges, this team struggles on the offensive end of the floor. They are, however, much better defensively than expected. The Hornets have to muddy this game up if they want to come out on top. Let's go with the under.
Prediction record this season:
ATS: 5-1 (83%)
O/U: 4-2 (66%)
Overall: 9-3 (75%)
