Brandon Miller's hot streak reaches level only matched by Anthony Edwards
Brandon Miller's streak of consecutive 20-point games reached nine last night. With a 26-point effort against the New York Knicks, Miller has now reached that total or higher in 11 of 18 games this season. The Charlotte Hornets forward has caught fire lately, and in doing so achieved a feat only Anthony Edwards has this year.
Brandon Miller hits mark only Anthony Edwards has in 2024
In the last 10 games, Brandon Miller is averaging 26.7 points per game. He is doing so largely from the perimeter on five made threes per contest. The Hornets star is shooting an excellent 40.3% from distance over the last 10, too. All of those combine for a stretch of excellent play. One so excellent, in fact, that only Anthony Edwards has done it in the entire NBA.
Out of all the excellent shooters in the league, only Edwards and Miller have shot this well and scored this much over a 10-game sample size. Steph Curry, Tyler Herro, LaMelo Ball, Kyrie Irving, Karl-Anthony Towns, and the rest of the NBA's best shooters this year have not. Miller and the 2020 number-one overall pick stand alone.
Miller has also had to do a lot of this as the primary and only option on offense. LaMelo Ball has missed the last four games. Before that, the Hornets offense primarily only came from Ball and Miller, so he's shouldering the load at a high level right now.
