Starting lineups for the Charlotte Hornets' home contest vs. Los Angeles Lakers

A look at the first five on the floor for tonight's matchup.

Jan 25, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) brings the ball up court against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first quarter at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images
The Charlotte Hornets and Los Angeles Lakers will meet for the first time this season tonight at Spectrum Center.

A few moments ago, both teams revealed their starting lineups for tonight's game.

Charlotte Hornets

G LaMelo Ball

G Nick Smith Jr.

G Josh Green

F Miles Bridges

C Mark Williams

Los Angeles Lakers

G Austin Reaves

G Max Christie

F Dorian Finney-Smith

F LeBron James

C Anthony Davis

Charles Lee's pregame quote on midseason assessment:

“I’ve been extremely happy with how things have gone for us considering the cards that we’ve been dealt and all the things we’ve had to juggle and deal with. I love that we just keep making progress. There hasn’t been an excuse made for an injury or a missed shot or a turnover or a bad performance one night. It’s just been, ‘How do we get better? How do we keep growing together? How can the next man up be ready to make the most of his opportunity?’ I’ve been really happy with everyone’s daily approach and being obsessed with daily improvement but also competing at a really high level. We’re probably toward the top of the list in terms of clutch games, so it just shows that we’re right there. When you can do things with a little more sustained focus through four quarters, it helps you.”

The Hornets and Lakers will get things tipped off at 7 p.m. EST. The action will be locally televised on WSOC-TV, channel 9.

