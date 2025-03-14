The Hornets are looking to sweep the Spurs in San Antonio
INJURY REPORT:
Hornets: OUT - Tre Mann (Disc Herniation), Brandon Miller (R Wrist), Grant Williams (R ACL), Tidjane Salaun (Ankle - G-League Assignment), KJ SImpson (G-League Assignment), Josh Okogie (L Hamstring), Damian Baugh (G-League Assignment)
Spurs: OUT - Victor Wembanyama (Vein thrombosis/right shoulder), Charles Bassey (Knee), DeAaron Fox (Finger Surgery)
Game Preview:
Both teams have been trending different directions in their past couple of games. The Charlotte Hornets have won two out of their last three, while the San Antonio Spurs have won just one of their past four.
It has been a season that has been ruined by injuries for both teams as the Hornets have battled through key injuries to practically everyone on the roster and the Spurs have had Victor Wembanyama out for over a month now with vein thrombosis in his shoulder. He and De'Aaron Fox have been ruled out for the season, Fox just recently with surgery on his finger.
The Spurs won their last game versus the Dallas Mavericks, where Fox scored 30 points and led them to the win. With Fox out of the lineup, Stephon Castle will play a huge role, who also scored 33 points in his first matchup with Charlotte.
For the Hornets, they've played better basketball of late, but stubbed their toe in their last matchup against the Atlanta Hawks. One of the reasons the Hornets have played better has been the outstanding play of Miles Bridges.
In his last six games, Bridges is averaging 32.7 points per game with 9.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists, while shooting 51.5% from the field and 40.4% from three on an impressive 8.7 attempts.
Bridges has been the key for this Hornets team as of late with his timely buckets and his leadership on and off the floor.
One of the recent struggle points for the Hornets has been the play of LaMelo Ball, who hasn't shot above 40% from the field since February 19th, which was eight games ago.
Key Matchup: The Bench
The bench has been the Hornets' main struggle point this season with the injuries that have added up as the season has gone on. It also was one of the bigger reasons as to why the Hornets lost to Atlanta on Wednesday night.
The Hawks outscored the Hornets' bench 57-18 in the game, which led to a 13-point loss. It hasn't been the first time an opponent's bench has dominated like that. In fact, it's become pretty common, which makes this the key matchup worth noting.
Projected Starting Lineups
Position
Charlotte Hornets
San Antonio Spurs
Point Guard
LaMelo Ball
Chris Paul
Shooting Guard
Josh Green
Stephon Castle
Small Forward
Daquan Jeffries
Devin Vassell
Power Forward
Miles Bridges
Harrison Barnes
Center
Mark Williams
Bismack Biyombo
