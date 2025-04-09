The shorthanded Hornets attempt to defeat Toronto in second night of back-to-back
INJURY REPORT:
Hornets: PROBABLE - Damion Baugh (L Hip), OUT - LaMelo Ball (R Ankle), Brandon Miller (R Wrist), Grant Williams (R ACL), Mark Williams (L Foot Injury Management), Josh Green (L Shoulder), Josh Okogie (L Hamstring Injury Management), Miles Bridges (L Hip Soreness), Tre Mann (Disc Herniation),
Raptors: QUESTIONABLE - Scottie Barnes (R Hand), Jakob Poeltl (R Hand), OUT - Ochai Agbaji (Rest), Brandon Ingram (L Ankle), Ja'Kobe Walter (R Hip), Gradey Dick (R Knee), Jamal Shead (Rest), Ulrich Chomche (R Knee)
Game Preview:
The Hornets have been shorthanded for the majority of the season and that trend will only continue in tonight's game, as they have eight players who will be unavailable in the contest. Most of the players unavailable are arguably the most important for the Hornets.
The Hornets season has been one to forget with just 19 wins and three games remaining. The Raptors season has been a little more promising, as they have 29 wins on the season.
The Raptors' positioning in the standings won't change whether they win or lose out, while the Hornets could drop a spot depending on how the Wizards play in the remaining three games.
At this point of the season, the Hornets are in a position where they want to keep the best odds for the No. 1 pick come the draft lottery in May, which means losing isn't necessarily the worst thing. Also, it's an opportunity for the younger players to get more of a prime opportunity and gain some confidence heading into the offseason.
KJ Simpson had a rough game in last night's contest, not because of his play but because of the incident that led to Jaylen Wells' injury. It will be interesting to see how Simpson responds in tonight's game versus Toronto.
Two players to mention are Tidjane Salaün and Moussa Diabate. The French connection combined for 23 points versus Memphis. Both players should get extended minutes tonight, which should be a great opportunity for them to have a night to remember.
Tonight could mark a huge milestone for Taj Gibson, who is expected to play in the 1,000th game of his NBA career. Gibson has been around the league for many years and has been serviceable at his position while also being an incredible veteran for NBA teams, just like he's been with the Hornets.
Key Matchup: The Interior
The Hornets are without Mark Williams and the Raptors could be without Jakob Poeltl, which makes the matchup in the interior very intriguing in this matchup. Jusuf Nurkic is hard to contain in the paint when he's on his game, which he recently did versus Chicago on Sunday.
The Raptors went small-ball in their last game versus Brooklyn, as they started Jonathan Mogbo at the center position. The Hornets also have Moussa Diabate, who has always been feisty on the offensive glass and on the defensive end. The battle of the interior could be a fun one in tonight's matchup.
Projected Starting Lineups:
Position
Charlotte Hornets
Toronto Raptors
Point Guard
KJ Simpson
Immanuel Quickley
Shooting Guard
Seth Curry
RJ Barrett
Small Forward
DaQuan Jeffries
Scottie Barnes
Power Forward
Tidjane Salaün
Jamison Battle
Center
Jusuf Nurkic
Jonathan Mogbo
