Tidjane Salaün Puts Up Double Double to Make it Five Straight Wins for Hornets
The Charlotte Hornets continued their impressive run by defeating the Denver Nuggets 80-66. This victory marks their second win in Las Vegas, pushing their overall Summer League record to 5-0.
Overall Notes
In a game that was sloppy and as close as 66-60 in the fourth quarter, the Hornets pulled away late. Several Hornets players had strong performances, with Nick Smith Jr. and Tidjane Salaün standing out. Nick Smith Jr. led the team with 18 points but struggled from three-point range, hitting only 3/13 attempts. Tidjane Salaün had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds, and he made his first three-pointer of the Summer League. Going into halftime Salaun was 0/2 from the three and had a bad sequence where he tried to dribble the ball up the court. Thankfully, the #6 overall pick stepped up big when he was needed and recorded a double-double in just 17 minutes of play. Matt Morgan added 15 points and Zavier Simpson was a key playmaker with 9 points, 6 rebounds, and 8 assists. If you looked at the stands you could feel the Charlotte atmosphere with almost the whole roster supporting the young players.
Player Grades
Matt Morgan: A-
Morgan scored 15 points and was reliable the whole game. His step-back three in the third quarter was one of the best moments of the game.
Zavier Simpson: A-
Simpson had 9 points and 8 assists. The guard summer league fans have been clamoring for.
Nick Smith Jr.: B+
Smith Jr. was the top scorer for the Hornets with 18 points and despite shooting poorly was the only spark at certain points
Tidjane Salaün: B+
Salaün had 10 points and 10 rebounds. His energy and constant movement jumped off the screen. After a rough first half, Tidjane showed the flashes this new front office was hoping to see out of their 2024 1st round selection. Salaün continues to demonstrate he is confident his 3-point shot will begin to fall and that he can finish through contact even if his dribbling leaves some to be desired.
Marreon Garrett: B
Garrett scored 10 points in 15 minutes. Efficient and got to the line well.
Jake Stephens: B
Stephens had 9 points and 8 rebounds. He struggled defensively in the post when he was waning energy.
Concluding Thoughts
In a tale of two halves, the Charlotte Hornets pulled away in an extremely sloppy Summer League game. The Hornets secured a convincing win against the Nuggets. Key performances from both starters and bench players showed the team's collective effort after missing out on star Brandon Miller tonight (as well as for the rest of the Summer League). As the Summer League progresses, the Hornets will aim to maintain their unbeaten record and develop their young talent. The Hornets next take on the Boston Celtics, on July 17th at 5:30 PM EDT.
