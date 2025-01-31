What does the ESPN BPI say about the Hornets chances of breaking a 12-game losing streak against the Clippers?
The Charlotte Hornets (12-32) are once again at home on Friday, this time for a matchup with the visiting Los Angeles Clippers (27-20). This will be the first time these two teams have met this season after the first scheduled matchup was postponed earlier this month due to the wildfires in California.
Since the Charlotte franchise started using the Hornets name again in the 2014-15 season the team is just 1-18 against the Clippers. The sole bright spot during that time period came from a 102-87 win in Charlotte during the 2017-28 season.
What the BPI says
According to the ESPN Basketball Power Index (BPI) matchup predictor, the Hornets have just a 10.1% chance of coming away with a victory in tonight’s matchup. With LaMelo Ball, Mark Williams, Brandon Miller, Tre Mann, Cody Martin, and Grant Williams all out for tonight's game, the primary core of this Hornets team is completely decimated. Being one of the most dangerous teams in the Western Conference, the Clippers being such heavy favorites should be no surprise.
Charlotte's recent games
Through the first four games of this nine-game home stand the Hornets are just 1-3, most recently falling 104-83 to a Brooklyn Nets squad that came into the matchup on a seven-game losing streak.
The five wins so far in January is the most in any month so far this season for the Hornets, but most of those games came in matchups where the team was not as riddled with injuries as the present roster is.
Los Angeles's recent games
The Clippers enter the matchup having won three of their last four games, and are 8-6 so far in the month of January. Most recently, the Clippers took down Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs in a 128-116 victory in San Antonio.James Harden has been especially effective for the Clippers as of late. Over the recent four-game stretch he has a triple-double, a 40-point game, and two double-doubles.
