Hornets center Moussa Diabate drawing comparisons to Dennis Rodman
Moussa Diabate was signed to a two-way contract in the off-season and he's been nothing short of exciting. Diabate has posted several crazy statlines over the season, which has drawn comparisons to NBA legend Dennis Rodman.
Diabate addressed the comparisons between himself and Rodman last night after his 13 point and eight rebound performance in a loss to the Brooklyn Nets.
"I wouldn't say that I've actually watched him play and study his game, but I could definitely see that, especially at the beginning of the year, how I was rebounding."- Moussa Diabate
"I'm just trying to play hard and give everything I have."
At the beginning of the season, Diabate was posting performances that were very Rodman-esque. In the month of November, Diabate had a game of zero points and 15 rebounds, another of one point and 16 rebounds, and two more performances of zero points and double digit rebounds.
Those games were beginning to get the attention of many fans and viewers, who began to start the comparison between Rodman and Diabate.
Some of the reason why Diabate was having such an incredible November was due to the fact of Mark Williams and former Hornet Nick Richards both being unavailable for an extended period of time. In December, Diabate didn't play a game with more than 18 minutes.
However, with Nick Richards in Phoenix, it opens up the possibility of everyone getting more Rodman-esque games from Diabate again. Diabate has easily been one of the best surprises this season, providing a spark off the bench, and has a knack for grabbing offensive rebounds.
Diabate is currently averaging 2.9 offensive rebounds per game, which is very impressive considering he didn't play huge rotational minutes in most of the games he appeared in.
Diabate is just 23-years-old, which means it's a little too early to have these types of comparisons, but it doesn't diminish what he's done in his time with the Hornets. There's no question that the Hornets should reward Diabate with a contract, as he is better than just a two-way player.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
Former Hornet Terry Rozier is under investigation in illegal gambling scheme
NBA Mock Trade: Hornets, Clippers link up for five-player deal
Depleted Hornets match season-low in scoring following loss to Nets
The offense has arrived, but Mark Williams has to be better defensively