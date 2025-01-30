LaMelo Ball snubbed from 2025 NBA All-Star Game
Thursday evening, the NBA announced the 14 reserve players that have been selected for the 2025 NBA All-Star Game in San Francisco. Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball was left off of the group of reserves, as voted on by the coaches. He will have to wait for his second All-Star appearance.
Ball is currently on the shelf with a sprained ankle but isn't expected to be out for an extended period of time. In 31 games this season, Ball is averaging 28.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 7.3 assists per game while shooting 41% from the floor and 33% from three-point range.
Eastern Conference Starters
G Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks
G Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers
F Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics
F Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
C Karl-Anthony Towns, New York Knicks
Eastern Conference reserves
G Tyler Herro, Miami Heat
G Damian Lillard, Milwaukee Bucks
G Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons
G Darius Garland, Cleveland Cavaliers
F Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics
F Pascal Siakam, Indiana Pacers
F Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers
All-Star Game format
This year's All-Star Game will feature a mini three-game tournament. Two teams will meet in one semifinal (Game 1), and the remaining two teams will meet in the other semifinal (Game 2). The winning teams from Game 1 and Game 2 will advance to face each other in the championship (Game 3). For each game, the winner will be the first team to reach or surpass 40 points.
Each team will have eight players, who will be drafted by honorary team general managers Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal, and Kenny Smith of TNT's Inside the NBA. The draft will take place on February 6th at 7:30 p.m. EST on TNT.
The three-game All-Star tournament will take place on February 16th, beginning at 8 p.m. EST.
