All Hornets

2024 Hornets Fan Survey Results Part 2

Who is the Most/Least popular Hornet? Should the Hornets Tank? Who is the 5th starter?

James Plowright

Hornets Fans Cheering
Hornets Fans Cheering /
In this story:

Welcome to part two of our 3rd annual Hornets on SI fan survey, if you missed part one catch-up HERE. If it's your first time here, every off-season I conduct a fan survey to get a pulse on the biggest questions facing the Charlotte Hornets. This year saw another strong turnout with over 550 responses, making it the largest annual Hornets fan survey in circulation. Let's dive into the results

1. Best move of the 2024 off-season?

Best 2024 Off-season Move
Best 2024 Off-season Move /

Analysis: Hot off winning an NBA Championship, the hiring of Charles Lee is the clear winner with 56% of the vote. Despite Bridges being a divisive figure among fans, the declining 3-year $75M deal appears to be a relatively popular decision. The biggest new name on the Hornets roster lands third with the addition of Josh Green (14%). Adding a tough, physical defensive minded player appears to have resonated well with the fanbase.

2. Worst move of the 2024 off-season?

Worst 2024 Off-season Move
Worst 2024 Off-season Move /

Analysis: Charlotte fans appear frustrated with the lack of free agency spending. However, this is hint of contradiction in the votes as two of the most popular moves in the previous question (Re-signing Bridges + Trading for Green) required Charlotte to use their cap space.

The drafting of Tidjane Salaum remains a concern for the fanbase as projections had him 2-6 spots lower than 6th overall. It was Interesting to see Bridges (19.5%) appear on here, cementing his status as the most divisive player among the fanbase.

3. Who should be the fifth starter next to Ball/Miller/Bridges/Williams?

Survey Results 5th Starter
Survey Results 5th Starter /


Analysis: Josh Green is the clear winner, but not by as wide of a margin as I thought he would be. I had ranked Cody Martin as my top option which appears to an unpopular opinion. I'll admit, playing bigger with Williams at PF, Bridges at SF and Miller at SG intrigues me.



4. Who is your favorite Charlotte Hornets player?

Survey Result Favorite Player
Survey Result Favorite Player /

LaMelo Ball won this vote by a landslide the previous two years, but due to a lack of time on the court and some speculation around his rehab/health, he has slipped into second with 31% of the vote. Brandon Miller (44%) is now the most popular Hornet, as evidenced by the Hornets running a "Bobblehead" night for Miller this season. Seth Curry (9.5%) earning the 3rd place vote is a nod from those with strong affinity for Hornets tradition.

5. Who is your least favorite Charlotte Hornets player?

Survey Result Least Favorite Player
Survey Result Least Favorite Player /

Miles Bridges (30%) is the least popular player, this was expected due to his past criminal charges and suspension. The fanbase has clearly grown frustrated with Cody Martin's (23%) lack of availability who was one of the most popular players on the team in 2022.

6. Should the Hornets tank if they're outside the play-in?

Survey Results on Tanking
Survey Results on Tanking /

After years of false dawns and disappointment, an owed lottery protected 1st round pick isn't enough motivation for 39% of fans who want to win no matter what. Perhaps the new flattened lottery odds play a role? Or, they're just tired of losing. However, over half (61%) of respondents would still support a late season tank to "Sag for Flagg". I align with the majority, but if the Hornets are in the playoff mix then it's a more difficult decision.

7. How many games do you think the Hornets will win this season?

Regular Season Win Prediction
Regular Season Win Prediction /

Considering Charlotte's Over/Under is 29.5, a whopping 92% of fans believe in the over. If healthy, the Hornets should pass that figure comfortably, but having trust in the health of key players LaMelo Ball and Mark Williams is risky business. I'm having a difficult time predicting a total win figure this season, it range from 27-35.

Thank you for everybody who participated in the 2024 Hornets on SI fan survey.

MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI

Predicting Mark Williams' 2024-25 Season Statistics

Predicting Josh Green's 2024-25 Season Statistics

Predicting Tre Mann's 2024-25 Season Statistics

Predicting Cody Martin's 2024-25 Season Statistics

Published
James Plowright

JAMES PLOWRIGHT

Twitter: @British_Buzz Linked In: James Plowright Muck Rack: James Plowright About Me Bylines for: Sports Illustrated, Sky Sports NBA, SB Nation, Queen City Hoops Based in Manchester in the United Kingdom, I have covered the Charlotte Hornets since 2008. When I was 16 years old I won a blogging competition on Bobcats.com, this ignited my passion for journalism and since then I went on to write for a variety of blogs; Hornets Planet, Queen City Hoops and At The Hive. In 2022 I took on the role as site content manager for the Charlotte Hornets Fannation site (AllHornets.com).  I am also the founder of the All Hornets Podcast Network, having recorded over 350+ Hornets related podcasts.  Awards - The All Hornets podcast was nominated for "Best Team Podcast" in the 2022 Sports Podcast Awards.  - I was nominated for "Sports Writer of the Year" in 2013 for LSU Media while studying my B.A in History and International Relations at Loughborough University. 

Home/News