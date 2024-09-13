2024 Hornets Fan Survey Results Part 2
Welcome to part two of our 3rd annual Hornets on SI fan survey, if you missed part one catch-up HERE. If it's your first time here, every off-season I conduct a fan survey to get a pulse on the biggest questions facing the Charlotte Hornets. This year saw another strong turnout with over 550 responses, making it the largest annual Hornets fan survey in circulation. Let's dive into the results
1. Best move of the 2024 off-season?
Analysis: Hot off winning an NBA Championship, the hiring of Charles Lee is the clear winner with 56% of the vote. Despite Bridges being a divisive figure among fans, the declining 3-year $75M deal appears to be a relatively popular decision. The biggest new name on the Hornets roster lands third with the addition of Josh Green (14%). Adding a tough, physical defensive minded player appears to have resonated well with the fanbase.
2. Worst move of the 2024 off-season?
Analysis: Charlotte fans appear frustrated with the lack of free agency spending. However, this is hint of contradiction in the votes as two of the most popular moves in the previous question (Re-signing Bridges + Trading for Green) required Charlotte to use their cap space.
The drafting of Tidjane Salaum remains a concern for the fanbase as projections had him 2-6 spots lower than 6th overall. It was Interesting to see Bridges (19.5%) appear on here, cementing his status as the most divisive player among the fanbase.
3. Who should be the fifth starter next to Ball/Miller/Bridges/Williams?
Analysis: Josh Green is the clear winner, but not by as wide of a margin as I thought he would be. I had ranked Cody Martin as my top option which appears to an unpopular opinion. I'll admit, playing bigger with Williams at PF, Bridges at SF and Miller at SG intrigues me.
4. Who is your favorite Charlotte Hornets player?
LaMelo Ball won this vote by a landslide the previous two years, but due to a lack of time on the court and some speculation around his rehab/health, he has slipped into second with 31% of the vote. Brandon Miller (44%) is now the most popular Hornet, as evidenced by the Hornets running a "Bobblehead" night for Miller this season. Seth Curry (9.5%) earning the 3rd place vote is a nod from those with strong affinity for Hornets tradition.
5. Who is your least favorite Charlotte Hornets player?
Miles Bridges (30%) is the least popular player, this was expected due to his past criminal charges and suspension. The fanbase has clearly grown frustrated with Cody Martin's (23%) lack of availability who was one of the most popular players on the team in 2022.
6. Should the Hornets tank if they're outside the play-in?
After years of false dawns and disappointment, an owed lottery protected 1st round pick isn't enough motivation for 39% of fans who want to win no matter what. Perhaps the new flattened lottery odds play a role? Or, they're just tired of losing. However, over half (61%) of respondents would still support a late season tank to "Sag for Flagg". I align with the majority, but if the Hornets are in the playoff mix then it's a more difficult decision.
7. How many games do you think the Hornets will win this season?
Considering Charlotte's Over/Under is 29.5, a whopping 92% of fans believe in the over. If healthy, the Hornets should pass that figure comfortably, but having trust in the health of key players LaMelo Ball and Mark Williams is risky business. I'm having a difficult time predicting a total win figure this season, it range from 27-35.
Thank you for everybody who participated in the 2024 Hornets on SI fan survey.
MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI
Predicting Mark Williams' 2024-25 Season Statistics
Predicting Josh Green's 2024-25 Season Statistics
Predicting Tre Mann's 2024-25 Season Statistics