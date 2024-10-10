5 Stings - Brandon Miller's Improved Shot Mechanics and Charles Lee's Air Dancing
In my inaugural "5 Stings" column, I discuss Brandon Miller's shot mechanics, old school throwbacks, Charles Lee's sideline energy and end of game strategy.
1) Has Brandon Miller quickened his shot mechanics and raised his release point?
Brandon Miller had the 4th most threes in NBA history as a rookie (184), but he still appears to be looking at ways to improve his shot. Watching his debut pre-season performance, Miller’s shot mechanics looked quicker and with a higher release point than last season. Below is a video of Miller’s mechanics at Alabama
Now, look at the clip below from the Knicks game. This wasn't a one off either, I noticed it on his other attempts too. Perhaps he just sped up his release in the Knicks game due to closeout defenders being closely. This is something I'll be keeping a close eye on moving forwards.
2) Vasa Micic's old school mid-range bank shot is silky smooth, and his adaptability underrated.
There’s a lot of “New” in the Hornets organization, but having an old school player like Vasa Micic is an absolute joy. Despite all the talk around "optimal efficiency" which dictates a steady diet of threes and rim attempts, the aesthetics of a mid-range line drive jumper going in off the backboard remains delightful.
Against the Knicks, Micic shifted his play style depending who he was on the court with. When he was with the core rotation players, he focused on distributing, but when with the younger players, he took more of a scoring role. Against the Heat, he had one of the worst stretch in Hornets pre-season basketball history with 4 turnovers and a -16 Net Rtg in under four minutes, he was promptly benched for KJ Simpson. Despite that blip, I remain a Micic believer and think he will play an important role this season.
3) Charles Lee’s Aching Arms
Apart from Steve Clifford shouting at Nick Richards to “Set the f****** screen”, we didn’t often see the ex-Hornets head coach get animated on the sideline. Charles Lee on the other hand looked like one of those inflatable air dancers waiving his arms all game.
Look at the above clip of Lee encouraging his team to have wide arms and active hands, this was common throughout the second half. Lee’s positive energy has resonated well with player so far, lets hope he can keep it up for all 82 games.
4) Tre Mann’s ode to Allen Iverson
It started off with getting some extra ink this off-season, but add in the headband, oversized jersey/shorts, sweatband on the left elbow and it’s clear Tre Mann is modelling his look on Allen Iverson.
Mann was asked by ESPN 730’s Jeremy Grandison post-game about his new “throwback” look and revealed he labels it his“Pop status”. Mann went onto say “I just feel comfortable out there with the bigger stuff (jersey etc) and I think it looks pretty good, I’m going to stick with it.”
5) Will Brandon Miller or LaMelo be the Hornets' end of game closer?
Who's hands will the ball find themselves in at end of game situations, LaMelo Ball or Brandon Miller? We don’t know for sure yet, but perhaps Charles Lee dropped a hint with this end of half play call against the Knicks.
Lee’s play call was for Miller to come off a downscreen, with Ball acting as distributor. Moving forward, I would lean Miller to be Charlotte’s closer despite Ball’s higher standing on the team. Miller is better playing off two feet, creating space in the mid-range and drawing content with his advanced footwork.
I don’t think the answer will be black and white. I envision end of game scenarios with play calls which have first, second and third options with both Ball and Miller involved. But If they need to give the ball to someone at the end of the clock against a set defense, Miller is my pick for now.
