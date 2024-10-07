Hornets DNA, LaMelo Ball's dynamic return, and other takeaways from Charlotte's preseason opener
The Charlotte Hornets lost their first preseason matchup on Sunday night, but let's be honest. Wins and losses in the preseason are like points in "Whose Line is it Anyway?" They're made up and they don't matter.
What does matter is how certain members of Charlotte's rotation fared in their limited action. On that front, Sunday evening showed a handful of positive signs as the Hornets prepare for the 2024-25 season with Charles Lee's in charge for the first time. Let's dive in.
Hornets DNA on full display
Charlotte is going to have one of the most active benches in the league this season. Not in terms of on-court activity, although we'll touch on a dazzling performance from a Hornets reserve in a second, but in terms of celebration and vibes. A large part of Charles Lee's reformation of the Hornets DNA is the love and care that Charlotte's players have for their teammates. The reserves dominated playing time for much of the second half, but the Hornets core didn't check out. LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, Miles Bridges, and the other players on the bench spent the whole second half hooting and hollering every chance they got. It was the show of unity that Lee had been looking for.
"They embody Hornets DNA. Part of Hornets DNA is understanding the love and gratitude you need to have every day. It's the love for yourself, the love for your teammates, it's the gratitude for the opportunity to be in the NBA. I think they've just grown closer and closer...I think as you saw today, and at practice, competitiveness brings out another level of togetherness...I'm proud of how the competitiveness and the togetherness continue to grow."
LaMelo Ball looks healthy and poised for a massive season
Ball might be all the way back. Sunday's preseason game was a vintage LaMelo Ball performance. Slick handles, out-of-this-world passes, perfectly timed lobs, deep threes. He showed it all. Sunday was Ball's first time on an NBA court since January 26th, and he didn't miss a beat. His efficiency was mediocre (6/14 shooting, 4/10 from downtown), but Ball is too talented with the ball in his hands to not be selfish from time to time.
His 18 points were a team high, but the most important play of Ball's night came on the other end of the floor. Charles Lee and company spent all summer harping on the importance of defense. Ball had been seen at practice running individual defensive drills while his teammates worked on offense, a chance of pace for the one-of-one offensive weapon. On the Knicks first on-ball possession, LaMelo ventured into the paint and blocked an OG Anunoby layup attempt which led to a Hornets bucket (scored by Ball himself) on the other end. It wasn't just that one play. Impressively, Ball requested the assignment of guarding the head of the Knicks offensive attack.
“He also took on the challenge of guarding Jalen Brunson at the beginning of the game,” Charles Lee said postgame. “We talked about this isn't just a preseason game, this is a hell of an opportunity to get better and to play someone else...He wanted that matchup at the beginning of the game...We've talked a lot about him embracing the individual pride and it was it was on display tonight."
Tre Mann was getting bucket buckets
It was an impressive showing from the assumed leader of the Hornets bench mob. Mann looked comfortable with the ball in his hands, creating space against the air-tight Tom Thibodeau Knicks' defense. Mann poured in 15 points on 6/8 shooting from the field, connecting on 3/4 long-range attempts.
He wasn't just getting buckets, though. Mann commanded the second unit with confidence, dishing out a pair of assists to sophomore superstar Brandon Miller.
Lee was complimentary of Mann's performance postgame. "I thought he just had another great day. You guys got to see him guard at a really high level...Tre knows who he is as an offensive player. We've talked more about how you get more catch and shoot opportunities, can you play off the ball? Because as you saw with the ball he's really dynamic. His playmaking skills for himself and for his teammates is really good. But, I continue to be impressed with his defense too."
Tidjane Salaün flashed his potential
Dove deeper into the rookie's performance here, but early returns on Salaün are promising after his first full speed NBA action. His shooting stroke looked comfortable, he caused problems for the Knicks with his length, and most importantly, he didn't look out of place when running against New York's rotational pieces. He has a long way to go, but Sunday evening was a step in the right direction for the French teenager.
