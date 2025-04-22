A review of Moussa Diabate in Game 1 vs Game 82
The Charlotte Hornets 2024-25 season was one to forget.
Well, not for everyone.
It was a career year for Moussa Diabate, the French center that the Hornets originally signed to a two-way contract back in July. Diabate worked his way up in the rotation, eventually earning a three-year NBA contract with the team.
The former Wolverine is the first of what should be many success stories for Jeff Peterson, Charles Lee and company, and his growth over the course of the season was an incredible watch for Hornets fans.
So, naturally I went back and rewatched Moussa's first game as a Charlotte Hornet, and compared it to the last game of the season.
Game One: Houston Rockets
Moussa was the first player off the Hornets' bench, despite still being on a two-way contract. On his first play as a Hornet, the former Clipper ran a pick-and-roll with LaMelo Ball, where Ball threw him a lob. Diabate was unable to finish the alley-oop and instead threw up a floater near the rim that missed.
In his first game, Moussa was primarily used as a screener. Nearly every offensive possession the Hornets had, Moussa was setting a pick for somebody.
There was no lack in confidence for the Hornets big man. Moussa took four shots, going 1-4. He was telling Brandon Miller and Cody Martin, two veterans, where to go on offense and defense.
Despite getting targeted in the pick-and-roll by Alperen Sengun, Diabate was still playing with high defensive energy, poking balls free for steals, and finishing with two blocks and a steal on defense.
Moussa finished the night with two points on 1-4 shooting, with five rebounds (two being offensive), two blocks, and a steal.
Game 82: Boston
While Moussa's game had not really changed, his confidence and the confidence of the coaching staff had grown tremendously. He was not used as a primary screener anymore, and found the offense running through him at times.
Though he still struggled defensively with size, he was taking on guard matchups and keeping them in front of him. He played the power forward position much more, and was tasked with guarding Boston's other forward the entire game. Still, his defensive IQ is extremely high, and Diabate was able to record two steals and a block.
Offensively, Diabate had a greater confidence in shooting. The first time the ball was put in his hands he immediately went up for a shot and made it, and the second time tried to create his own shot. Instead of being used as a screener, Moussa was used more in post-ups, which helped allow him to create his own shots.
He also spent the majority of his time on the baseline, serving as a lob threat for KJ Simpson, and allowing Taj Gibson or Jusuf Nurkic to be able to shoot around the perimeter, while giving the Hornets a big man down low still.
Oh, and he shot a three.
The Season as a Whole
"He impacts the game so positively with his energy, his versatility defensively... and offensively, all the offensive rebounds, and I think that his offensive game continues to grow," Charles Lee said mid-season about Diabate.
The Hornets coach always had full support of Moussa's development, and had so much confidence in him.
Diabate felt this, which helped give himself his own confidence.
“I think I'm forever grateful for what he's done, for giving me the opportunity, especially as a young coach,” the young center said when asked about Lee. “I'm coming off a two-way, for him to just give me a chance, it means a lot.”
