Bounce back or setback? Brandon Miller enters a crucial offseason
Brandon Miller's sophomore season in the NBA was cut short after just 27 games when he tore the scapholunate ligament in his right wrist in a game against the Utah Jazz in mid-January.
The Charlotte Hornets were already in the midst of a lost season, one that was barreling toward a top pick in the draft once again, but to see one of their young stars miss significant time was a gut-punch. Miller's presence alone would have helped the Hornets win more games, but the win and loss column didn't matter much in 2024-25; the development of the young core, on the other hand, did.
Each member of that core - LaMelo Ball, Miller, and Mark Williams - each missed significant time, once again delaying the Hornets' progression in the rebuild. For different reasons, Ball and Williams have a lot of uncertainty regarding their future in Charlotte, although they're not likely to be moved this offseason.
The one player the franchise is most concerned about is Brandon Miller. No, he didn't suffer a setback in his rehab or anything like that; he's just the guy they believe can get them out of the NBA's cellar. That's what makes this offseason a massive one for the former No. 2 overall pick.
First and foremost, he has to get healthy and back to where he's operating at 100%. Once he gets his feel for the game back, he needs to sharpen up certain parts of his game and become that franchise-altering player. The Hornets didn't land Cooper Flagg in the lottery, so a generational talent won't be falling into their lap anytime soon. Miller is the guy who they need to go from a promising young talent to an All-Star caliber player.
If Miller fails to take that next step, Charlotte's in big trouble.
