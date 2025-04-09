Brandon Miller appears to be making good progress after wrist surgery in January
With the season winding down, the Charlotte Hornets sit with a 19-60 record. The team has been plagued by injury all season, and has lost two of their core four players of Brandon Miller, LaMelo Ball, Mark Williams, and Miles Bridges to injury for the remainder of the season.
There is something positive, though.
Second-year forward Brandon Miller looks like he has lost the cast on his wrist, only having a brace now.
Miller was injured during a win against the Utah Jazz on January 15th and underwent season-ending surgery to repair a torn scapholunate ligament in his right wrist. Miller only played 27 games on the season, with only 10 of them being with fellow Hornets star Mark Williams.
The Hornets core four only played in six games all season, going 2-4 in those games. The season before that they only played two games together, winning one over the eventual NBA Champion Boston Celtics.
Before the injury, Miller was taking a scoring leap in the 27 games he played, averaging 21.0 points per game, while seeing jumps in assists (3.6), rebounds (4.9), and steals (1.1).
The second-year forward mentioned on March 3rd that it would be around "five more weeks" before the cast would come off. It's now been five weeks since March 3rd, and it appears that the cast is gone.
