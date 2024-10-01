Brandon Miller’s goal for 2024-25? An elite two-way season
Brandon Miller's potential is sky-high. The sophomore forward came out swinging as a rookie, and he's looking to parlay his successful first campaign into a career-defining second act.
His teammates and coaches are understandably bullish on his long-term potential. Miller is a 6'7", 200+ pound wing that can handle and shoot like a guard. His mid-range marksmanship is well beyond his years, and adding strength to his slight frame will allow him to attack the paint more and become a true three-level scorer.
Fellow Hornet forward Miles Bridges said that he "wouldn't be surprised" if Miller ends up starting the All-Star game for the Eastern Conference.
Charlotte's President of Basketball Operations Jeff Peterson gave Miller a specific charge during his time at the podium on Monday, while simultaneously comparing him to an all-time great. "He’s (Miller) so freaking skilled with the ball in his hands, he can do anything that he wants - making shots, making plays for others. Physicality is a huge area for him and that will help him both offensively and defensively. You look at his shot profile and it’s a struggle sometimes. We kind of faced it in Brooklyn with Kevin (Durant), they’re just so efficient in the mid-range and Brandon is as well, but sometimes you want them to shoot more threes.”
The expectations and comparisons continue to get heaped onto the broad shoulders of Miller, but he only has one goal for the 2024-25. To put up an "elite two-way" campaign.
That goal has come in conjunction with head coach Charles Lee. Miller stated that he's working on becoming an elite two-way player, and that his new head coach has been enforcing that in their preseason time together.
The biggest jump Miller needs to make to become that elite two-way player he dreams to be is on the defensive end. The Hornets stellar sophomore has been compared at length to All-NBA caliber forward Paul George, and the similarities are there. Miller's game on the offensive end resembles his idol's, but George easily clears Miller when it comes to locking down opposing ball handlers.
George led the NBA in steals in 2019, using his pterodactyl-like length to disrupt opposing offenses on every possession. Miller has the ability to be disruptive on that end, and the return of LaMelo Ball and Mark Williams will help him actualize that ability.
Ball and Williams will take pressure off of Miller on offense. The rookie was forced into primary creation action far too early in his career, and while he delivered and developed quicker than anyone could have imagined, he'll undoubtedly become a more well-rounded player with that pressure off of his shoulders.
Charles Lee has been around some all-time great NBA forwards. Most recently, he coached Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown to an NBA championship in Boston. It's safe to say that Lee knows a thing or two about elite two-way wing play in the modern NBA.
His vision for Miller is clear, the runway is set, and the All-Rookie performer will be cleared for takeoff in just a few weeks time.
MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI
Grant Williams and Seth Curry discuss desire to stay in Charlotte and be part of Hornets Turnaround
Jeff Peterson Talks Expectations, New Staff, Injuries, + More at Hornets Media Day
Charlotte Hornets Announce 2024-25 Training Camp Roster