Vasilije Micic praises Brandon Miller's growth after another 20-point game
Brandon Miller is only in his second year in the NBA. What the Charlotte Hornets wing is doing might not get as much attention among second-year players since he has to fight for headlines with Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren. However, his elevated play in year two has captured the attention of point guard Vasilije Micic.
Vasilije Micic praises Brandon Miller after 26-point outing
Against the New York Knicks, Brandon Miller had 26 points. It was his ninth consecutive 20-point outing. Vasilije Micic had 12 assists, many of which went to Miller. After the game, Micic said, "I feel like he's grown so much from last year... I feel like he's so mature for such a young age." Micic also said that the team seems to have developed him properly and he's benefitted from that.
"He's talented and capable of scoring on an insane level," Micic said. "But I would say his behavior and maturity is something that impressed me the most." Miller has overcome a slow start to the season to have an overall stat line that speaks to the year-to-year improvement that Micic referred to.
Despite scoring 20 or more points just twice in the first nine games, Miller has come alive. His scoring average is 21.7, which is up from 17.3 last year. His overall shooting percentage has dipped, but his three-point percentage has stayed steady. His rebounds and assists are up as well as both blocks and steals. It has been an overall improvement from a stellar rookie season for Miller.
