Brandon Miller Rises, LaMelo Ball Falls in CBS Sports Top 100 Players Ranking
Recent years have not treated the Charlotte Hornets well, but they may have one of the brightest futures in the Eastern Conference of those who have yet to break through thanks to the incredibly talented duo of Brandon Miller and LaMelo Ball.
Due to Ball's continued ankle injuries, the two only played 19 games together last season, most of which came within the first couple of months in the season when Miller was still getting acclimated to the NBA game.
In CBS Sports' recent top 100 player rankings, Ball dropped 19 spots while Miller made his debut on the list.
No. 58: LaMelo Ball
"Perhaps no player has captured the imagination of the younger generation of fans as much as Ball, who is a walking highlight reel. Unfortunately, new clips have been hard to come by in recent years, as Ball has played just 58 total games in the last two seasons due to a series of ankle injuries. In an interview near the end of last season, he said he's considering wearing ankle braces moving forward, which will hopefully help him stay on the court and make his case as one of the league's best point guards." - Jack Maloney
No. 66: Brandon Miller
"The ceiling is incredibly high. Miller doesn't turn 22 until November, and he showed as a rookie that he was ready for everything the Hornets threw at him. He often guarded the opposing team's top perimeter player, and, with LaMelo Ball out for most of the season and Terry Rozier traded in January, he often functioned as Charlotte's primary playmaker. The 6-foot-7 wing profiles as a franchise cornerstone, a guy who can create for himself and others and credibly defend multiple positions. Let's see how big his second-year leap is." - James Herbert
The truth of the matter is, we really don't know what the ceiling for this Hornets team is with Miller, Ball, Miles Bridges, and even a healthy Mark Williams. With a deeper and more experienced bench, the Hornets could be more than just a team that makes it to the postseason. They could make a little bit of noise.
