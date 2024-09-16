Under The Radar Future Trade Targets For the Hornets
The Charlotte Hornets have overturned over 60% of their roster in the past 12 months, but they're not done making moves. The only Hornets you can write down in Sharpie to be on the roster next season are LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, Mark Williams, and Tidjane Salaun.
Although September is a quiet month for transactions, once the season starts and the trade deadline approaches, the Hornets are likely to be active. Here are three players who Hornets fans should keep an eye on in the coming months.
1. Julius Randle - PF - 2 Years $57M (Final Year Player Option)
Why for Charlotte: Randle could have a 2013 Al Jefferson-type impact on the Hornets, providing a reliable interior scorer in the half-court. LaMelo Ball and Miller would be complimentary spacers around his interior presence. His elite defensive rebounding would grant Mark Williams greater license to roam as a rim protector on the back end.
At 29 years old, Randle's ground bound game projects to age well. Charlotte could sign Randle to an extension based on his current contract, locking him up for the remainder of his prime.
Why for New York? Randle's role in New York looks fuzzy following the additions of Mikal Bridges this off-season. Randle is at his best with the ball in his hands, but will that fit with Brunson, Anunoby, and Bridges? Meanwhile, the Knicks are desperate for help at center following Hartenstein leaving for OKC, and Randle could be their ticket to an upgrade,
Trade Format Idea: A 3-team deal with Randle landing in Charlotte, Miles Bridges going to somewhere like Utah or Portland and one of their centers (Kessler/Ayton) ending up in New York would work.
2. De'Andre Hunter - SF/PF - 3 Years $70M
Why for Charlotte: The Hornets are set to continue gathering draft assets moving forward, could they add another future 1st round pick to take on Hunter's bloated salary? Peterson drafted Hunter in Atlanta and assistant GM Dotun Akinwale only left the Hawks organization last year, both know Hunter extremely well.
While gathering draft assets would be the primary motivation for adding Hunter, he would also provide valuable floor spacing (Career 36% from three) paired with good perimeter defense. If he can stay healthy, which is a big if considering he's missed 36% of games in his career, he could be a useful addition.
Why for Atlanta: While Atlanta would like to move Hunter for assets, if he has another down year or can't stay healthy his trade value could further tank.
The Hawks already have Bogdanovic signed for 3-years $49M, recently drafted Risacher 1st overall, and are set to extend Jalen Johnson shortly, Hunter could be a "cap" casualty of those moves.
Trade Format Idea: A 3-team deal with Hunter landing in Charlotte, Miles Bridges going to the LA Clippers (Who had interest this summer) and salary relief in the form of Powell/Tucker going to Atlanta works financially. What additional draft assets Atlanta/LA sends to Charlotte would likely be the key sticking point.
3. Dennis Schröeder - PG - 1 Year $13M
Why for Charlotte: The only way the Hornets would pursue Schroder is if they suffered a significant injury to one of their guards or there was a trade which ate into their depth. Jeff Peterson drafted Schroder in Atlanta and remains very close to him, his trade value also appears low due to being on an expiring contract on a tanking Brooklyn team.
Why for Brooklyn: The Nets will be looking to add draft assets anyway they can, especially for an expiring contract in Schroder.
Trade Format Idea: If Martin or Micic had a season-ending injury, the Hornets would likely be able to flip them along with a 2nd round pick for Schroder.
