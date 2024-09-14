Mock trade: Hornets swap veteran swingmen in deal with the Milwaukee Bucks
The Charlotte Hornets are just over three weeks away from opening their preseason campaign when they host the New York Knicks. The team has nearly finalized their training camp roster, signing a handful of players to Exhibit 10 deals earlier this week. NBA roster building is a fluid exercise, and the Hornets could pull the trigger on a move to bolster their roster at any moment.
Dan Favale of Bleacher Report suggests that the Hornets should do just that. Favale suggests that the Hornets should get on the horn with the Milwaukee Bucks and swap Cody Martin for Pat Connaughton and Milwaukee's 2031 second-round pick. He makes intriguing points on how this deal would benefit both sides.
Various knee and ankle injuries have limited him to just 35 games over the past two seasons. When healthy, though, he's a malleable on-ball defender. Charlotte has routinely deployed him against 1s, 2s, 3s and even 4s. At his peak, in 2021-22, Martin also showed that he can knock down spot-up threes and torch defenses as a connective passer and tertiary playmaker.- Dan Favale
Milwaukee shouldn't need to think twice here—injury concerns and all. Martin's salary for 2025-26 is non-guaranteed, so worst-case scenario, it can shave serious money off next year's tax bill.
For Charlotte, the addition of another long-term asset (the pick attached to Connaughton) is the kicker. The tradeoff for adding an extra draft selection is the burden of paying the Bucks swingman in 2025-26. According to Spotrac, Connaughton's contract includes a player option for 2025-26, one that he will undoubtedly exercise as he is unlikely to garner a deal that would net him the $9.4 million he's due at 34-years-old.
A move like such would firmly plant Charlotte in the Cooper Flagg sweepstakes. Cody Martin is squarely in the Hornets rotation, and moving away from him would open the door for younger players to play big minutes in 2024-25. If the early season schedule goes off the rails, it wouldn't be a shock to see Charlotte quietly tank to continue accruing top-end talent to flank LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller. On the other hand, if the Hornets come out of the gates hot, a deal like this is wholly unlikely.
