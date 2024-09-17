Charles Lee Receives Low Coaching Ranking from NBA Analyst

Jrue Holiday on Charles Lee getting the Hornets HC job:



"Sad to see him go, but extremely happy. He deserves it. I've been with him for a minute now, so to see him as a head coach and to beat him every time we play him is going to be great."



😅 #LetsFly35 (📹 @CelticsCLNS) pic.twitter.com/NCTwoMCEUm