Brandon Miller Ruled Out of Second Half of Season Opener with Left Hip Injury
Charlotte Hornets second year wing Brandon Miller picked up a left hip injury during the first half of the season opener against the Rockets. After playing his regular nine minute spell in the 1st quarter, Miller was delayed checking back in during the 2nd. He eventually did return, but was forced to exit the game again after only one minute of action.
During halftime, the Hornets provided the below update which ruled him out of the second half of the game.
Miller's availability moving forward is unknown at this point, but if the injury was enough to keep him out of the second half of the season opener it could be serious enough to force a multi-game absence.
It's unclear when Miller picked up the injury, as there was no clear visible moment in the 1st quarter where he looked to have injured his left hip. Perhaps it was on his vicious dunk early in the 1st quarter, or a 4-point play where he was fouled shooting a three.
Check back on Hornets on SI for further injury updates in the coming days.
MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI
Score predictions for Hornets at Rockets
Spread & over/under predictions for Hornets at Rockets
Charlotte Hornets take on Houston to begin new era under Charles Lee
Simulated results of the Charlotte Hornets' upcoming season on NBA 2K25