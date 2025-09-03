Kon Knueppel’s ceiling is Klay Thompson with a floor that keeps the Hornets strong
Kon Knueppel impressed the Charlotte Hornets enough to make him a top-five pick in the 2025 NBA Draft based on his unique ability to shoot and create his own shot off the dribble.
As the Hornets found out during Summer League, those aren't the only skills that he possesses. He showed that he can defend better than some NBA fans expected, and he moves the ball well.
Charlotte took him with the expectation that he would enhance the skills of the young core that they already have with Lamelo Ball and Brandon Miller.
Hornets guard Kon Knueppel has the ceiling of Klay Thompson
Before the injuries took their toll, Thompson was one of the best shooting guards in the league. His ability to shoot off the catch and space the floor was almost unmatched around the league.
Thompson was also a solid defender on the perimeter, not allowing himself to get blown by easily off the dribble. He was part of what made the Warriors so great.
Knueppel likely won't be the elite shooter that Thompson was in Golden State, but he can get pretty darn close. His defense can be just as solid with a little bit of practice and coaching.
The Hornets would be thrilled with Knueppel reaching the same kind of game that Thompson was able to reach during the peak of his career. Charlotte needs him to be a great shooter off the catch like him.
Of course, that's the best-case scenario for Knueppel. That doesn't mean that he is eventually going to hit those heights. He could end up closer to his floor.
Hornets guard Kon Knueppel has the floor of Kyle Korver
Korver is one of the best 3-point shooters of all time, so having him on the floor is pretty darn good. The difference between these two players is that Korver couldn't do much other than shoot from deep.
Korver wasn't the best player when it came to creating his shot off the dribble. He wasn't able to stay in front of many players on the defensive end of the floor, but his deadly shooting made up for it.
Knueppel could end up doing something similar in the NBA if he's not able to enhance the skills he already has. That's still not a horrible outcome for Charlotte.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
The biggest cap hits on the Hornets roster for 2025-26
Charlotte Hornets' Collin Sexton trade is still one of the NBA's most lopsided
Hornets pass on Nate Ament for injured prospect in 2026 NBA mock draft
Can the Charlotte Hornets survive with their current center depth?