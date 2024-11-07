Charles Lee speaks on Brandon Miller's game-winner, Miles Bridges resurgence, and more from Hornets' dramatic win
The Charlotte Hornets snatched victory from the jaws of defeat on Wednesday night, pulling out a nail-biting 108-107 win over the Detroit Pistons. LaMelo Ball's superb fourth quarter kept the Hornets within striking distance of Cade Cunningham and the Pistons, but Brandon Miller hit Detroit with the decisive final blow. A tip-in of a Grant Williams three-point attempt as the horn sounded clinched the win for Charles Lee's Hornets, and he spoke to reporters post-game about his team's breathtaking victory.
Charles Lee on Brandon Miller’s game-winning bucket
“I love that he was able to make that game-winning play. It was a cool moment to see it all come together in terms of he turned it over in a crucial moment and to find the composure and the poise and the confidence and the resilience to just battle back and continue to fight, it doesn’t surprise me. That’s who Brandon Miller is. His character and who he is, it’s about winning and building winning habits. When that’s the type of guy and the type of mentality and mindset, he’s going to really help this organization continue to build sustainable success. I’m super proud of him and super proud of the whole team to keep fighting. I thought that they really lifted each other up in a moment where it would’ve been easy to kind of hold your head and sulk about what had just happened.
On mid-game defensive adjustments against Cade Cunningham
I thought that in the first half in our center field coverage, I thought our shifts were there. I talked to the team about how we’re definitely shifting, but we have no activity. There were a couple clips where Cunningham is dribbling, he’s in the paint and our guys are standing right next to him, but they’re kind of just opening up. I thought in the second half, we did a much better job of having the shift activity – the combination of both. I think a little bit of the coverages changed and the primary defenders – Cody (Martin) and Josh (Green) and Brandon and the multiple guys that we were able to throw at him I think kind of wore him down, too.
On using this win as a springboard
I think every win is important for a young team, for a first-year coach. We’re trying to establish some things here, so any type of win, any type of momentum that you can continue to build is great. The thing that we’re going to continue to focus on is our process on every possession. We’re going to come in tomorrow and still want to watch some film and continue to learn and just keep getting better – not relax, not be satisfied. It is a really good win, but it’s also something that’s the next part of our step in our journey this season.
On Miles Bridges' return to form
I thought that today he was great on both ends of the floor. I think you saw somebody that was just more decisive. A little bit more aggressive, and he put his footprint on the game on both sides. I'm just really happy and proud of him for continuing to stick with it. It would have been easy for him to make excuses or to continue to just get lost in the sauce, but he's just trying to find every way he can to help us impact winning and just continue to get better.
